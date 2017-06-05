Question of the Day: Should your social media activity affect your standing?

Harvard College rescinded admissions offers to at least ten prospective members of the Class of 2021, The Harvard Crimson reported, after the students traded sexually explicit memes and messages that sometimes targeted minority groups in a private Facebook group chat.

A handful of admitted students formed the messaging group—titled, at one point, “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens”—on Facebook in late December, according to two incoming freshmen. Read the full story here:

That prompted KTVU to wonder about this question: Should your social media activity affect your standing with a business or educational institution?

