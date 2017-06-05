Suspect identified in Orlando workplace shooting that left 5 dead

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has reported a shooting on Forsyth Road in Orlando.

Sheriff Demings said in a press conference that deputies received an emergency call about the shooting at 8:03 a.m. Monday morning on Forsyth Road at a business titled Fiamma Inc. Deputies arrived on scene in just two minutes.

Upon arrival, it was said that deputies discovered 3 deceased males, 1 deceased female, and 1 injured male. The male was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he passed away from the wounds.

Demings also stated that there were eight additional survivors, all of whom were not shot or hurt from the incident. There were an estimated 8 total witnesses, with one not being an employee and rather just a vendor.

The subject of interest was identified in a second press conference as 45-year-old John Neumann who previously worked at the business. He was fired in April. It is not sure why he was fired.

Demings said the subject entered the building, most likely through the rear door, with a handgun and a large hunting knife. He shot 5 individuals and then killed himself before he could be apprehended by police. It is reported that Neumann shot most of them in the head and some were even shot multiple times.

The victims were identified as Robert Snyder, Brenda Motanez-Crespo, Kevin Clark, Jeffrey Roberts, and Kevin Lawson.

The subject was reported to have a very minor criminal history, with a marijuana charge and DUI charge being listed on his record. However, in 2014, police did respond to the same business after the subject battered a fellow employee. Neumann continued to work after, as he was not charged.

Demings report that all indications found show that the subject lives alone, has no family in the area, is a veteran of the U.S. army, and was honorably discharged in 1999.

It is believed that Neumann was working alone.

Police do not believe that Neumann had a concealed weapons permit. The gun was a semi-automatic pistol.

The FBI and FDLE will remain on scene to assist the Orange County Sheriff's Office until their resources are no longer needed.

Fire Rescue and EMT services were on scene and were assessing patients just 3 minutes after the scene is clear.

Officials stated that they do not believe this situation to be anything more than a workplace-related shooting. They do not believe it has any relation to the terrorist attacks in London, Manchester, or the Pulse shooting.

Officials also urge that if you see anyone that you know, especially in relation to your workplace, who participates in concerning behavior, please indicate law enforcement at 1-888-FLA-SAFE.

If you're trying to find out about family or friends in Fiamma shooting near Orlando, call 407-679-0100 ext. 3087.

911 and body camera footage may become available as officers review them.

Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.

McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset. She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead."

A woman who was in the awnings manufacturers business that is the site of a multiple shooting ran out of the building, saying the gunman told her to leave.

Yamaris Gomez, who is the owner of a tile store across the street, said that the woman ran out of the Fiamma, Inc. facility and across the street to call law enforcement.

Gomez says the woman told her that the gunman had told her to leave the facility. Gomez says the woman ran across the street, calling law enforcement on her phone.

Florida Governor Rick Scott released a statement on the shooting incident. “Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

Scott went on to say that "I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam also commented on the shooting, saying “In the wake of today’s shooting in Orange County, my prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, first responders and the entire the Central Florida community.”

