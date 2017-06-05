Community group 'No Uber Oakland' plans to hold company accountable

- Several Oakland community leaders and organizations are launching a campaign to hold Uber accountable if it still wants to move to the city.

It's called 'No Uber Oakland' and members are presenting Uber with a list of demands, including ensuring justice in the workplace, hiring locally and promoting affordable housing.

Several years ago, Uber announced plans to move 2,000 to 3,000 employees into the old Sears Building on Broadway in downtown Oakland.

The announcement sparked concerns of rising rents and gentrification. But in March, Uber said it was scaling back the expansion plans with only 200 to 300 employees now expected to make the move keeping the majority of its employees at a new site in San Francisco.

A list of demands has been published on No Uber Oakland's website. They are as follows: