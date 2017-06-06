Sources: Former 49er Ray McDonald home searched
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sources tell KTVU that San Jose police searched the home of former San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald Monday night, in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
A source says a dancer, at an adult night club in Sunnyvale is alleging that McDonald took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.
McDonald has had previous brushes with the law.
A rape charge was dismissed in April when the alleged victim refused to testify.
We're still waiting to hear back from San Jose police this morning for more information.