Sources: Former 49er Ray McDonald home searched

Posted: Jun 06 2017 06:41AM PDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 10:52AM PDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sources tell KTVU that San Jose police searched the home of former San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald Monday night, in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

A source says a dancer, at an adult night club in Sunnyvale is alleging that McDonald took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.

McDonald has had previous brushes with the law.

A rape charge was dismissed in April when the alleged victim refused to testify.

We're still waiting to hear back from San Jose police this morning for more information.

 

