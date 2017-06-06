Child in nanny's custody given meth at Berkeley People's Park recovering

- A two-year-old child is recovering after a suspect allegedly gave him methamphetamine, according to University of California Police Department.

The boy was with his nanny on Monday June 5 at Berkeley's People's Park at a play structure when a 36-year-old female suspect, Sayyadina Thomas walked up to the boy and placed something in his mouth, according to police.

The nanny immediately checked, but found nothing in the boy's mouth. The nanny called UCPD to report the incident. When police and paramedics responded, the suspect was taken into custody for psychiatric evaluation.

While being taken to a holding facility, police say the suspect said she told them she gave the child methamphetamines.

Upon being taken to the hospital for treatment, it was determined the child did have meth in his system.

The suspect was arrested for attempted homicide and the child is now recovering at the hospital.