30-YO Bay Point man killed in rollover crash

- A 30-year-old Bay Point man died in a fatal rollover crash on Kirker Pass Road just outside Concord this evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near Hess Road.

The victim was headed north in a Dodge Stealth when he veered into a concrete center divide, veered back onto the right hand shoulder and ran up the dirt embankment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the roadway on its

roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation closed the northbound lanes of the roadway for roughly 90 minutes, and investigators are still trying to determine whether drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP Officer Garay at (925) 646-4980.