Mother of child abandoned along Great Highway surrenders

- The mother of a five-year-old girl abandoned Monday night in San Francisco at Sloat and The Great Highway near the zoo has surrendered according to police. The girl along with a one-year-old are now in child protective services accrding to San Francisco Police Department.

A witness saw the woman throwing items out of a car then push the child onto the ground. The woman then drove away with an infant in the car.

Police say a man with a skateboard was also seen leaving the area and they were able to track him down. He provided officers with information on where the woman was staying. The male appears to be the father of the infant in the car that drove away. Police say the woman who allegedly pushed the child out of the car is the mother of both children.

Police located the infant child Tuesday night after the mom surrendered.