Arrest after heroin overdose, hammer attack in San Francisco: police

A hammer was left at the scene of a Travelodge in San Francisco after a man was attacked. June 7, 2017

- One man was taken into custody early Wednesday at the Travelodge motel in San Francisco after police say there was a heroin overdose and a hammer attack involving another man and a woman.

A police captain told KTVU that the report was called in about 4 a.m. at 1707 Market Street, and that one man was assaulted. It’s unclear what triggered the fight, other than a drug overdose, police said.

One witness told KTVU later on Wednesday that he “heard a lady go past my room with a hammer in her hand.” He said she was sobbing and there was blood on her and blood on the hammer.

Last week in San Francisco, Mathew Bate, an Australian tourist, was killed at the da Vinci Villa hotel on Van Ness Avenue. Suspect David Murillo pleaded not guilty to that death this week.