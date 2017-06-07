Police seeking credit card fraud suspect frequenting Petaluma businesses

PETALUMA (BCN)-- Police have released photos and a description of a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards this week to purchase gift cards at CVS stores and at Starbucks cafés in Petaluma.

The fraudulent purchases were made between 6:24 p.m. Monday and 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Petaluma police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, white woman who was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. She was seen in one of the transactions with a tall, thin white man in his 20s with brown hair and a ruddy complexion.

The female suspect is associated with a small white car, possibly a Mitsubishi, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact (707) 781-1286.