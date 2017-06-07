Woman arrested in South Bay hit & run that's left woman in grave condition

- Milpitas Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a 35-year-old San Jose woman who they say hit a woman in a crosswalk and drove off. The victim is a 64-year-old, visiting from India, who remains in grave condition.

For Alok Jain, his 64-year-old mother is his everything. Here in the United States on a work visa, he brought his mother from India to visit and he purposely lived in the apartments closest to Jain Temple in Milpitas, so she could pray every day. However, on Monday morning, tragedy struck.

“A lot of tears,” said Jain. “My eyes are totally dry. My mind is completely blank. Nothing is left for me.”

Around 10 a.m., surveillance cameras from the temple captured Jain's mother pressing the pedestrian signal at the crosswalk. While she was a quarter of the way in, a white car heading southbound on South Main Street crashed into her and didn't stop. The impact was so severe, she is now the intensive care unit on life support.

“She has a head injury, neck injury, she has broken ribs, and she has a broken hand,” said Jain.

Footage from nearby buildings identified the suspect's car as a 2011 Dodge Avenger sedan. Police located the car in the Alum Rock area of San Jose with a replaced windshield and repaired side view mirror. Police arrested the driver Lorelay Robles-Partida.

“All these people who are getting into accidents there, they are coming to pray,” said Shobha Vora of Milpitas. “They are coming for a good thing and this is what is happening.”

Temple members said another elderly woman was hit in the crosswalk earlier this year. The busy street is notorious for speeders and drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians

They say, part of the problem is the pedestrian lights are too high and hard to see. A tree and a pole obstruct drivers views.

“It’s his mom today it could be my parents, my in-laws,” said Preeti Jain of Milpitas.

Preeti Jain and her four-year-old son avoid the crosswalk entirely, calling it too risky. Temple members would like to see flashing lights on the crosswalk, a stop sign, or at the least, the city cut down the tree that blocks the light all to avoid more tragedies from occurring.

Robles-Partida has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony hit and run, driving without a license and destruction of evidence. Meantime, temple members said they are volunteering their time to help people cross this street to keep them all safe.

