- One man died and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday morning in a rare double shooting in Sunnyvale, the department of public safety said.

A dispatch captain said that they were called out about 2:15 a.m. to the 900 block of E. Duane Avenue, which is a strip mall with a night club inside it.

There is no information on what triggered the shooting or if the men had been at the club.