Semi-truck spills load of beer in Tempe

- A semi-truck has spilled its load of beer while traveling along a Tempe freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the US 60 eastbound ramp to the southbound Loop 101 was closed due to the crash.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries. ADOT officials sent out a tweet on its verified Twitter account at approximately 3:45 p.m., announcing the ramp's reopening. No word on how much beer the semi was carrying at the time of the incident.