Church bus carrying student missionaries overturns near Atlanta

- A church bus carrying student missionaries from an Alabama church has overturned, killing one and injuring about a dozen others.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Camp Creek Parkway between Butner and Merk roads in Fulton County just west of Atlanta. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. to find a charter bus completely overturned with portions of it crushed. The bus came to rest next to a dark-colored sedan.

Fire officials said one person was killed in the crash, one was critically injured, and 10 others had minor to moderate injuries. Three air ambulances were brought in to transport patients along with several Grady EMS ambulances.

A spokesperson for Grady Memorial Hospital said they accepted nine patients from the crash. Patients were also taken to Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and Atlanta Medical Center South.

Circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash were not immediately available, but officials said the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Authorities said 38 people were aboard the bus which appears to belong to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. On their Facebook page they wrote:

"PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta."

An outpouring of prayers and support flooded the church's Facebook page from residents in the metro Atlanta area, some offering to help.

"Just said a prayer and I will get my loved ones to do the same for these kids and their families. If any of the families read this and need a hotel room for the night in Atlanta , please send me a direct message. It will be at a Marriott property," wrote one commenter.

Others offered prayers for the church group.

“Praying in Athens GA. Lord just wrap your arms around all those involved..those from the church bus and the car, also the parents, loved ones and church families. We pray for your peace and comfort... physical and emotional healing. We also pray for the emergency personnel and medical personnel. We pray for traveling mercies for families who are now on their way from Huntsville Alabama and Mt. Zion Baptist Church. In Jesus Name,” wrote one person.

Support from other church groups was also among those commenting.

“Praying for all involved. Our Youth Group from Coastal Community Church is Hiking the Appalachian Trail. We were in the traffic and heard of the accident. We will continually pray for your youth, and your church. God is always in control,” one comment read.

And church members responded with heartfelt thanks.

“Thank you, all of you, for your prayers around the nation. As a member of Mt. Zion, it is comforting to know that so many in the body of Christ are sharing in our heartbreak and uplifting those families who have been impacted by this. I would ask you to include in your prayers those who were in the car that was hit as the bus overturned. May the Father of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ be glorified through this tragedy,” wrote one church member.

According to the church, the students were headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to begin a mission trip to Africa.