Accidental Antioch pellet rifle shooting ends in teen's death

ANTIOCH (BCN)-- A 15-year-old boy died after apparently being accidentally shot by a friend with a pellet rifle in Antioch this morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:55 a.m. to the 4300 block of Palomar Drive on a report of someone accidentally shot with a BB gun.

They found the victim, who was on the ground with what appeared to be a small wound to his chest. He was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators learned the victim was shot once in the chest with a pellet rifle by a friend, also a 15-year-old boy, in what police said appears to be a tragic accident.

Everyone at the scene cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. People can also send a tip by text message to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.