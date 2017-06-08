Firefighters conduct arson investigation over suspicious San Jose fires

- An arson investigation is under way after at least 6 suspicious fires broke out early Thursday morning in and around the Willow Glen area of San Jose.



Crews say they responded to 6 separate fires calls for service between 1:57 a.m. and 5:01 a.m.

The first three fires were around the North Willow Glen area and a few hours later the last three fires sparked a little bit east of Willow Glen in the Washington Guadalupe area.

That's where Harjit Singh owns the convenience store Patron Liquors and Grocery at Willow and Vine.

Investigators say a fire started around 4:45 in the morning in the back of the convenience store behind a metal gate and flames spread to two rooms.

The distraught business owner says his surveillance system was among items charred.



"I feel bad. I don't know. First time in my life. I don't know why whoever did it," said Singh.



Firefighters say it was one of at least six suspicious fires lit early Thursday morning within a two-mile area and all of them started outside which has investigators worried.

"Concerning in the fact that anytime you have suspicious fires in an area, suspicious because they are simultaneous fires, and it does tax our crews in this area because they do go to multiple fires in one night," said San Jose Fire Captain Don Torres.



Other damage included a dumpster across from the Sacred Heart Parish and charred trash at Willow and Clark where a car was also damaged.

One neighbor here captured surveillance video showing someone on a bike in the area just before the fire started.

A few minutes after a bike crosses the street, the street lights up with glow from the fire.

Down the street, another pile burned in front of a house under construction on Dorothy Avenue.



"I've lived here for 47 years. This is the first time I've seen anything like this," said Bob Pierce.



Pierce says his neighbor just happened to wake up, see the fire and grab a garden hose to put it out.



"Just glad my neighbor saw it when he did because it could have been a lot worse," said Pierce.



Firefighters aren't saying if the fires are related to one last month in Willow Glen at Assyrian Church of the East.

Church members say video surveillance shows someone in a hoodie scale a fence and set the fire.

Homeowners in the Willow Glen neighborhood say they're worried if someone is setting fires that it could escalate to targeting homes.

Meanwhile, firefighters say arson crews are investigating all the cases.