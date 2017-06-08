2 DC officers struck by vehicle in Adams Morgan; worker injured

- Two D.C. police officers were struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Adams Morgan, authorities say. In addition to the officers, a Department of Public Works employee was injured.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said just before 9 p.m., a white pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed hit two bicycle patrol officers and a Department of Public Works patrol aide on 18th Street in Northwest D.C.

In total, D.C. Fire and EMS said they transported five people to the hospital. One of the officers is in extremely critical condition, according to Newsham. The other officer and the DPW worker suffered serious, but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

After striking the officers, the truck ended up hitting a large dump truck parked on the roadway just past Columbia Road. The driver of the truck was then placed under arrest and taken to the hospital.

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

FOX 5's Marina Marraco reports that a special operations source says an AK-47 assault rifle was found in the trunk of a second vehicle located on 18th Street.

A D.C. police spokesperson tells FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco that this incident does not appear to be terrorism-related at this time.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to hold a news conference at 11 p.m. at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Adams Morgan is watching 18th Street following hit-and-run. pic.twitter.com/PbHmxMTEDS — Megan Trimble (@MeganRegina) June 9, 2017

Police Activity: 2400 b/o 18th St NW from Columbia Rd to California St NW No vehicular or Pedestrian Access — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 9, 2017

2 police + 1 Metro worker ran over in Adams Morgan pic.twitter.com/iLkA7cwkmp — #NoMoreFavorss👋🏽 (@AzianWitSwag) June 9, 2017

Happened to pull my bike over a few seconds before I saw the truck speeding from behind pic.twitter.com/N7HpK7Ptf8 — Payton Chung 🗽 (@paytonchung) June 9, 2017

