Make America Kind Again: Oakland police officer gives hugs on Lakeshore Avenue

Oakland police officer Christi Amaral hugs kids on Lakeshore Avenue. June 8, 2017. (Courtesy OPD.)

- With all that's going on in the world, the simple act of wrapping your arms around someone with a big smile can go a long way.

That's what Oakland police officer Christie Amaral was doing on Thursday on Lakeshore Avenue in front of Peet's Coffee.

She decided to join two men holding "One Million Free Hugs: Make America Kind Again." As they shouted positive affirmations to passersby, she stood at the corner, patting kids and adults on the back, giving warm embraces to anyone who wanted one.

"She's a hugger for sure," cousin Adrienne Navarro said of Amaral. "She's awesome."



