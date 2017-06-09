Lawyer: Oakland Fire, PG&E, City to blame for Ghost Ship Fire

Derrick Almena, left, and Max Harris aka Max Ohr were arrested in connection with the deadly Ghost Ship Fire. Harris photo courtesy of Dai Saguno, Bay Area News Group.

In an incendiary claim on Friday, the defense team for Ghost Ship Warehouse "master tenant" Derrick Almena said their client is not criminally responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire and listed a litany of agencies who they say are to blame.

Lawyer Tony Serra argued that the City of Oakland, the Oakland Fire department and PG&E are responsible for the fire that killed 36 people on December 2, 2016.

Derrick Almena, the "master tenant" of the Ghost Ship Collective, was charged with 36 counts of manslaughter earlier this week along with his associate Max Harris.

In a press conference Friday, Serra argued that Almena had been "demonized." "We believe that he is being made a scapegoat for persons and entities culpable for this great tragedy."

Addressing the media in front of photo of Almena with his wife and children, Serra described Almena as a family man and respected artist. He said Almena would never have lived in the Ghost Ship Warehouse if he believed it to be unsafe.

Attorneys claimed the landlord of the building was warned on several occasions about possible electrical issues in the building. They also claimed that several police officers and fire officials had been in the building in the months leading up to the fire, but had never reported any issues to the building safety department.

"Rather than go after the true wrong doers in the case the district attorney has chosen to focus on the weakest and most vulnerable members in this situation," said attorney Kyndra Miller.

Attorney Jeffrey Krasnoff said that PG&E's used insufficient hardware in the wiring of the building.

Krasnoff claimed that on the night of the fire the Oakland fire department failed to put a ladder to the second story windows to rescue people trapped inside. Instead, he said that the fire department cut a hole in the roof of the building, allowing the smoke and flames to surge upwards into the second floor where many of the victims died.

Krasnoff added that firefighters from nearby Fire Station 13 had held a party at the Ghost Ship venue, and never reported any issues.

Micah Allison, Derrick Almena's wife, appeared visibly shaken as she spoke about her family. "We are all grieving. My husband is a good man. Max Harris is a good man. They are not greedy or selfish or reckless. I just hope that everyone can start to have a little compassion for everyone involved that night."