Redondo Beach Police help with teen's 'epic promposal'

- Redondo Beach Police helped one teen pull off an epic promposal.

The police department posted video of the moment to their Instagram account writing, "We're gonna go ahead and call this the most epic prom proposal of all time. There, we said it."

Jazz, who is interning with the police department, was stopped by police and asked to step out of her car and walk backwards towards the cop car. When she turned around, a guy is waiting with a sign in hand, and Jazz squeals excitedly.

The sign reads, "Jazz, would you po-lice go to prom with me?"

We assume she said yes!

