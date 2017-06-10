Police and suspects exchange gunfire following car chase in Brentwood

- Brentwood Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to East County Today, it started with a police chase around 9:45 Friday night. The chase ended near Birchwood Road and Garin Parkway with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a truck and home.

Witnesses say the men inside the vehicle, and police, shot back and forth at each other.

Police say at least one of the suspects was hit.

A family was inside the home that the vehicle crashed into.

One neighbor says, "All of a sudden I heard an explosion type thing as they hit the house".

We do not know the condition of the person who was shot or the other man reported to be in the car.

Police have not said what started the chase.