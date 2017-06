- A lunch with Warren Buffett has raised more than $2.5 million for Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.

An anonymous donor paid $2,679,000 for the lunch as a steakhouse in New York City.

Buffett has been holding the auction for 18 years in a row. His first wife used to volunteer at Glide before her death in 2004.

The record for a lunch is more than $3.4 million.