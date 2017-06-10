Little Leo: a brain tumor warrior and Warrior's fan

- Despite having surgery to remove a brain tumor earlier this week, one Bay Area boy is still cheering on the Golden State Warriors from his hospital bed.

Leo Kelly is a 12-year-old who attends Valley View Middle School in Pleasant Hill. After experiencing a number of symptoms, the 6th grader was diagnosed with a brain tumor and cyst on May 31tst.

Leo underwent surgery on Monday that removed the tumor and the cyst that were sitting on his brain.

Despite the hardships Leo has faced the past couple months, he cheered on the Warriors from his hospital bed, sporting a "Strength in Numbers" blanket.

Leo's friends, family, and fans have been using the hashtag, #doitforLeo both on and off of social media.

Both of Leo's parents have taken the time off work to be by their son's side throughout the recovery. Leo is expected to make a full recovery.

If you are interested in supporting Leo's road to recovery or want to stay updated, you can find a link to his Facebook page HERE and a link to his donation page HERE.