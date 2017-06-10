3 lanes of I-580 closed after fatal motorcycle collision
LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) - A fatal motorcycle collision in Livermore has closed three lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 3:07, the CHP reported that possibly two motorcycles were involved in a collision with another vehicle west of Greenville Road.
The collision resulted in at least one death, a Sig-alert and the closure of three of the highway's five lanes.
No additional details were immediately available.