3 lanes of I-580 closed after fatal motorcycle collision

Posted: Jun 10 2017 04:06PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 04:06PM PDT

LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) - A fatal motorcycle collision in Livermore has closed three lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:07, the CHP reported that possibly two motorcycles were involved in a collision with another vehicle west of Greenville Road.

The collision resulted in at least one death, a Sig-alert and the closure of three of the highway's five lanes.

No additional details were immediately available.

