The Inkwells, natural swimming holes in West Marin

- Tucked in the trees of West Marin, is a little slice of little-known paradise.

The Inkwells, as they are known for their dark, inky color, are natural swimming pools in Lagunitas, just east of Samuel Pl Taylor State Park, filled with gushing water flowing down from Kent Lake.

Regular Claire Parkinson was recently there, splashing about and called them a "hidden gem" in the Bay Area.

They're located off of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near the Papermill Creek Saloon.