Brentwood teen snubbed from graduation ceremony over Army uniform to get special diploma

- A Bay Area teenager who was not allowed to walk in his high school graduation because he wanted to wear his Army Service Uniform will get a special diploma Monday afternoon after the school district apologized.

Members of the Freedrom Riders, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are expected to rally around PFC Harland J Fletcher, a graduate of student at Liberty Union High School in Brentwood. Fletcher is expected to get his diploma at 2 p.m.

Fletcher told he was not allowed to walk in his high school graduation on Friday unless he was wearing his graduation robe, not his Army Service uniform. That dress code rule, however, violates state law.

"I was really disappointed," he told KTVU last week. "I felt disrespected."

Fletcher, an US Army Reserve Medic attended Basic Combat Training between his junior and senior year of high school, enlisted on his 17th birthday, the earliest day possible. This option is known as a "Split Option".

Fletcher says his counselor approved him wearing his Army Service Uniform during the graduation ceremony on Friday. When he arrived to the ceremony, Fletcher says he was told by the principal and vice principal that he must wear the robe in place of his uniform.

Fletcher says he told school administrators that wearing his "blues" was within his rights as long as he fulfilled all school requirements and completed basic training.

Fletcher's father, Bill Fletcher, told KTVU previously that he is "tired of service members and vets being quietly and systematically denied rights by establishments that should know, respect and abide by the laws enacted on all of our behalf."

Late Saturday Liberty Union High School District Supt. Eric Volta issued an apology.

There was no intention to "slight" Harland or the US Army, the statement read. "In fact, with a little prior notification, I'm sure that Principal Walsh and the site administration would have come to this conclusion before the ceremony. Again, I apologize to Harland for this unfortunate incident and thank him for his service to our country."