Warriors tickets auctioned for $35,000; money goes to help youth

- Two tickets to Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena in Oakland sold for $35,000, according to a spokesman for the Emerging 100 initiative.

The money for the luxury mezzanine tickets, bought by an anonymous bidder, will go to help Oakland's underserved young entrepreneurs.

Oakland's Emerging 100 initiative is a nonprofit whose mission is to prepare, launch and grow 100 or more new businesses by underrepresented young adult entrepreneurs each year.