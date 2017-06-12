Oakland elated: Warriors fans celebrate NBA title with wild street party

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Golden State Warriors fans are breakdancing at an intersection in downtown Oakland and honking their horns in San Francisco streets to celebrate their team's latest NBA title.

The party began as soon as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to clinch the championship in five games Monday night.



A rambunctious crowd had gathered at the intersections of 14th and Broadway as well as 17th and Telegraph, where fans cheering the championship made a circle to watch several men breakdance. Some climbed street lights and others sprayed champagne. They even lit impromptu fireworks that were visible when Skyfox was overhead.



In San Francisco people hung out of cars waving blue and gold flags.



There were no immediate reports of any violence, vandalism or arrests.



The Warriors won in 2015 before the Cavaliers made their historic comeback last year. Then it was Golden State's time again.