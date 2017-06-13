What you need to know about the Warriors parade

Map of Warriors parade route for July 15, 2017

- The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, which means Oakland gets to deck out in blue and gold and give the champs a parade.

Here’s everything you need to know - and don't forget to save this map to help you get around.

The parade is on Thursday at 10 a.m. (Fans can begin to line up for the rally as early as 5 a.m. at Lakeshore Avenue and 12th Street.)

The route will start at Broadway and 11th Street, before turning right on Grand Avenue, right on Harrison to 19th street, right on Lakeside Drive to Oak Street before ending at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

For more information, visit warriors.com/parade