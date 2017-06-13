Otto Warmbier, jailed US student, freed by North Korea

- North Korea has released jailed U.S. university student Otto Warmbier, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Warmbier has served just over a year of his 15-year sentence -- allegedly for taking down a sign of the late dictator Kim Jong Il while Warmbier was in the country with a tour group.

The U.S. has no diplomatic relations in North Korea. Foreigners who have been detained or imprisoned in the Hermit Kingdom often have a shared experience: confusion, coached confessions, communication blackouts and isolation.

The State Department did not comment beyond Tillerson's brief announcement.

