Despite Sideshow, Oakland remains mostly calm after Warriors win

Fireworks pop off over the Oracle Arena in Oakland after the Warriors win the NBA championships. June 12, 2017

- There were less than half a dozen arrests reported in Oakland on Monday after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017 NBA Finals Championship, according to police.

Fans were able to control themselves – for the most part.

Oakland police officer Johnna Watson said that 1,000 came to party in the streets between Broadway and Telegraph Avenue late in the evening with no arrests. One car, however, was damaged when fans jumped on the roof, she said. Celebratory fireworks and some gunfire was heard through the city, but no injuries were reported.

Away from the downtown party atmosphere, East Oakland got a little more wild. Watson said as many as 500 spectators came out to watch and participate in an illegal Sideshow, spinning their cars round and round. Officers said they people threw rocks and bottle at them. Police were able to detain 100 cars and tow 30 away, while issuing 40 citations. Officers did report that some people threw rocks and bottles at them during the sideshow activity.

In addition, one officer on a motorcycle was injured about 11:30 p.m. in the the 5700 block of International Boulevard after an alleged drunk driver rear ended him. The driver was arrested at the scene.