$60K reward offered for escaped inmates in Putnam County

- A $60,000 reward is being offered for the recapture of two inmates accused of shooting and killing two Georgia corrections officers on a transport bus in Putnam County early Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The reward is expected to increase.

This is the car escaped inmates accused of killing prison guards might be in. It has UGA Bullldogs front plates & GA tags RBJ6601 #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/gEvGVU5SEX — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 13, 2017

Authorities said Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, escaped after shooting and killing Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the two prisoners were being transported when they attacked Monica and Billue, who were driving the transport bus on Georgia Highway 16 around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said some type of physical altercation took place before Dubose and Rowe overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them. Authorities haven't said which of the inmates opened fire.

Deputies said the inmates then carjacked a 2004 dark green Honda Civic (GA tag RBJ6601), and drove away from the scene, armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols. They were last seen driving west toward Eatonton, southeast of Atlanta.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are searching for the two men.

The inmates have been spotted in Madison, where they broke into a residence there and change clothes, according to the city of Madison police. They reportedly left their white prison uniforms at the home before fleeing.

Police also report a large police presence on Cox Road in Madison.

Authorities are warning anyone who sees Dubose or Rowe to call 911 immediately.

Here's a look at the busy scene on GA 16 in Putnam County as search continues for two inmates who killed 2 prison guards on a bus. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/ZdO0D7CDM4 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 13, 2017

Both men have been serving long sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the Department of Corrections. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

Crime scene with prison bus and dozens of law officers is about a half mile from where we're standing here on GA 16. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/9RrgkYzjUT — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 13, 2017

There were a total 33 inmates on the transport bus, including Dubose and Rowe. The other inmates have since been taken to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to be questioned about the shooting.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during testimony before a Senate budget panel in Washington Tuesday morning that federal resources are being committed to helping catch the fugitives.

"An attack on any American law enforcement officer is an attack on every American law enforcement officer and the principles we all believe in," Rosenstein said.

Sheriff Sills said Officer Monica, 42, leaves behind a wife and Office Billue, 58, leaves behind a father, brother, and sister.

The Associated Press contributed to this report