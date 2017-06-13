Police seeking at-risk man missing from care facility this morning

BURLINGAME (BCN)-- Police in Burlingame are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 66-year-old man with several medical conditions who went missing this morning and is thought the be at-risk.

Daniel Rodriguez, a Hispanic man who only speaks Spanish, was wearing a gray and blue jacket, gray pants and green shoes when he was last seen at his care facility this morning.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact Burlingame police immediately at (650) 777-4100.