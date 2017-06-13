Police recover guns, ammunition, drugs in search warrant connected to recent home invasion

- Police recovered firearms, ammunition and methamphetamine after serving a search warrant in San Jose in connection to a recent home invasion in Gilroy.

The home invasion took place May 26. Gilroy Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team obtained the search warrant for the San Jose residence of Jon Kovacs, which was carried out June 9.

Kovacs was previously arrested, charged and bailed out in connection to the home invasion, according to police. Law enforcement seized unlawfully possessed firearms, firearm silencers, and home-made explosive devices.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s bomb squad and Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team were involved

in the search, although no explosives were found.

Kovacs was located and arrested on the day of the search. A loaded handgun was located in the home’s common area. Kovacs was booked and faces felony charges for being a felon in possession of firearms, ammunition, a silencer, an unregistered assault weapon, possession of methamphetamine and child endangerment because of a small child who lives there.

Police say anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Anti-Crime Team at 408-846-0350.