Man wears ‘ICE' jacket at San Rafael Hispanic community's church

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A man wearing a jacket that resembled one worn by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents caused a stir at a church that ministers to the Hispanic community earlier this month, San Rafael police said.

The June 4 incident got the attention of the Canal Community Alliance and Congressman Jared Huffman's office. Police contacted ICE and the FBI and learned the man was not employed by either law enforcement organization.

The unidentified man allegedly took pictures on a cell phone in the church parking lot and videotaped the people inside of the church, police Lt. Raffaello Pata said. His jacket had ICE written on it and an official looking emblem or seal on the back, Pata said.

On Friday police identified the man, who lives near the church. The man said he had prior unresolved complaints about amplified noise from the church services and went there to document it. He could not readily explain why he wore the ICE jacket he recently purchased online, Pata said.

Detectives learned the jacket is a novelty item that does not resemble the actual ICE jackets, Pata said. The man did not violate any state or federal laws, but police are referring the case to the Marin County District Attorney's Office for review, Pata said.