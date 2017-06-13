Want to earn more money? Get more sleep

- We've all heard about the connection between sleep and health, but it turns out sleep can also affect your financial health.



A new sleep productivity study from Matthew Gibson of Williams College and Jeffrey Shrader of the University of California at San Diego showed that people who increased their sleep by one hour a night saw their wages increase by 5% in the long-run.



The research shows more sleep translates into better memory and productivity.



It also means you are more likely to learn new things.



With sleep deprivation your ability to learn new things slows down by as much as 40% !



More sleep also improves mood so you'll get along better with co-workers and be better able to handle stressful situations.



One-third of American workers say they get fewer than seven hours of sleep per night.

