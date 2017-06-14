Congressman Steve Scalise and others shot at Virginia park

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

At least 3 other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers and a number of aides.

The gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, from Illinois, according to a government official.

Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody and that the city is safe.

Scalise was shot in the hip and is in stable condition and expected to recover. One of Scalise's aides was shot in the chest.

The law enforcement officers shot in the incident were injured but are expected to survive.

5 people have been transported from the scene to local hospitals, including the suspect. Alexandria Police and Capitol Police engaged and opened fire on the suspect.

Investigators say it is too early to say if the shooting was an act of terrorism.

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had "a rifle of some sort" and "a lot of ammo." Others say the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes and there were dozens, if not hundreds, of shots fired.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. this morning, a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff, Zack Barth, was and is receiving medical attention.

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was "badly injured" in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will "fully recover."

The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

The White House says that it's canceling President Donald Trump's only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting involving members of Congress.

Trump was scheduled to visit the Department of Labor later in the afternoon to talk about apprenticeships and sign an executive order.

Other lawmakers are reacting to the shooting:

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Pray for my GOP colleagues, staff, & Capitol Police who were shot at their baseball practice. So sick to hear of this cowardly ambush. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 14, 2017