SFPD investigating shooting at UPS facility

- San Francisco police are asking people to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont due to a shooting.

Sources tell KTVU that 5 people have been shot. The shooter has been shot, but is alive.

San Francisco Police are currently conducting a building search.

In a statement, UPS confirms the shooting involved company employees. A spokesman for the company added they are not releasing the identities of anyone involved at this time.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General hospital told the Associated Press that it has received multiple victims from the shooting but is unaware of their conditions.

Witnesses tell KTVU that they hear shots fired and people screaming.

Employees at the facility were being escorted out of the building around 9:45 a.m.

KTVU spoke over the phone with a woman who says she is an employee at the UPS facility. She says the shooting happened on the main sorting floor and that the gunman is a current employee.