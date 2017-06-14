San Francisco UPS shooting: road closures

Related Headlines At least 2 dead, several shot in SF

- A shooting at San Francisco's UPS facility has caused traffic back-ups and street closures in the area of 16th Street and Utah Street.

CHP has closed the Fremont Street off-ramp coming from 101 NB. The closure of the off-ramp is causing backups on the freeway.

101 nb Vermont St off closed down for police activity on surface streets — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) June 14, 2017

Utah, San Bruno,16th and 17th Streets are closed for the investigation.

Several San Francisco MUNI bus lines have also been re-routed.

Commuters should avoid the area and can expect delays in the Portrero Hill area.

There is a Giants home game at AT & T park at 12:45 p.m., it may cause additional traffic.

