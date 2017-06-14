San Francisco UPS shooting: road closures

Posted: Jun 14 2017 10:54AM PDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 11:12AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - A shooting at San Francisco's UPS facility has caused traffic back-ups and street closures in the area of 16th Street and Utah Street.

CHP has closed the Fremont Street off-ramp coming from 101 NB. The closure of the off-ramp is causing backups on the freeway. 

Utah, San Bruno,16th and 17th Streets are closed for the investigation. 

Several San Francisco MUNI bus lines have also been re-routed. 

Commuters should avoid the area and can expect delays in the Portrero Hill area. 

There is a Giants home game at AT & T park at 12:45 p.m., it may cause additional traffic. 

