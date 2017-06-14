UPS responds to shooting at San Francisco facility

- UPS issued a statement Wednesday in response to the workplace shooting that took place inside a company facility.

In their statement, the company confirms six employees were involved in the shooting and that four people have died.

UPS says, "The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members, and the community we share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident."

The company has also made professional counseling available for employees.

Their full statement reads:

" UPS confirm there was a shooting incident involving six employees within the company's facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement is conducting an investigation. We cannot provide information as to the identity of the persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation. We understand that there are four deaths, although some individuals were transported to the hospital and we are unsure of their status at this time.

The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members, and the community we share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident. To assist our employees during this time, UPS has made professional counseling available.

The facility is an area package sorting hub and package delivery center. UPS employees 350 at the facility. The location is 2222 17th Street. Cross street is San Bruno. Neighborhood is Potrero Hill".