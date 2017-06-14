Steph Curry's wax figure re-styled with NBA Championship gear

- The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum has restyled its Stephen Curry figure to celebrate the Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship victory this week over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry's wax figure is now wearing an official 2017 NBA Finals Championship T-shirt and hat.

The figure, which features Curry's tattoos, took a team of artists and sculptors nearly four months to create at an estimated cost of $350,000.

Creating the figure involved taking 250 measurements of the athlete to capture his exact replica.

You can see the statue at Madame Tussauds in Fisherman's Wharf.