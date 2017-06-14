Dog snuck into California hospital as fake baby

A young woman snuck in her grandmother’s dog, pretending it was a baby, to surprise her at the hospital.

Shelby Hennick’s grandmother, Dona was hospitalized after a bad reaction to a medicine she was taking. Hennick told Buzzfeed her mom suggested bringing Pasty in to see her owner. “I just happened to be passing my grandma’s house when she called so of course I was gonna do it,” said Hennick.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Hennick said the hospital was used to seeing her so she just “walked by and waved at them” before entering Dona’s room. “Pasty was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm,” added Hennick.

Hennick’s tweet went viral reaching over 10 million people.

