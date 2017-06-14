Travis Air Force base on lockdown

- Travis Air Force Base says they are responding to a security incident this afternoon.

A spokesperson at the air base confirms that a gunman has been reported on base, according to KCRA. There is no status on the shooter or any injuries.

On their Facebook page, the U.S. military base located in Fairfield in Solano County, is characterizing it as "real world security incident".

The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.



Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don't know exactly what is going on.

The lockdown comes on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials say the incident is real and not part of the drill.

Travis Air Force Base has not disclosed the nature of the real world event. They are asking the public to stay away from the base so emergency responders can respond accordingly.

Fairfield police said the main gate at the base is closed.

The simulated real word security drill was scheduled to take place today and Thursday.

Civilian Bobbi Textor said she is one of at least a half-dozen people who are answering the flood of phone calls to the base about the ironic turn of events.

A source at the base, who wanted to remain anonymous, texted and said there is an announcement over the loudspeaker saying, "base lockdown, lock all doors and windows. Turn off all lights" due to a real world live shooter situation".

KTVU's Ken Wayne is reporting air traffic control has been evacuated.

KCRA's helicopter is over the situation and an armed military guard could be seen in the parking lot.

Associated Press and Bay City News service contributed to this report