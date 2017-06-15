Suspect pays $250K restitution for embezzling from private high school

- A 52-year-old Pacifica woman, arrested last year for embezzling $180,000 from a San Francisco high school’s parent committee, pleaded guilty this week, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A. said Cynthia Mauer, who was arraigned on theft and embezzlement charges in April 2016 for taking from the Saint Ignatius parent-run volunteer committee, is expected to be formally sentenced July 13.

As part of a deal, Mauer paid $250,000 in restitution to the school, which is the amount stolen plus interest. She will also receive five years’ probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Mauer had co-chaired a committee responsible for organizing the school’s annual Grad Night from 2007 to 2012, according to court documents. She was in charge and had access to the committee’s bank account.