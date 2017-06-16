3 dirt bikers arrested in assault of Lyft driver

- Three people have been arrested for the assault of a Lyft driver on Highway 101 back in March.

California Highway Patrol officers served search warrants on four homes in the San Francisco area on Wednesday.

On March 8, 2017, a Lyft driver traveling on US-101 southbound was surrounded, his vehicle vandalized, and he was beaten up by a group of dirt bike riders. The driver suffered serious injuries.

According to CHP, the suspects were identified after an extensive investigation where officers reviewed the videos of the incident taken by passing motorists, obtained positive identifications from CHP and San Francisco Police Department officers who previously had contact with the individuals, and followed up on information provided from the public.

After searching the homes, officers recovered several firearms, a stolen dirt bike, money, and a small amount of drugs.

Officers arrested Derwayne A. Johnson, 33 years old, Gabriel Rodriguez, 25 years old and Jarrell E. Williams Jr., 19 years old. All three are San Francisco residents and face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, battery, vandalism, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.



