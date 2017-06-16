105th Alameda County Fair kicks off

- Friday kicked off the 105th annual Alameda County Fair. KTVU's Paul Chambers was there and he raved about the bacon-wrapped turkey leg among other things.

"A lot of food choices, a lot of rides so I wouldn't see why anyone wouldn't have fun here," says John Atkin of Pleasant Hill.

If you're a music lover the fair has something for everyone." We have Con Funk Shun. Then we end the week with Plain White T's, we have Clint Black, John Michael Montgomery Tower of Power, Sheila E., Wynonna Judd," says Alameda County Fair Spokeswoman Angel Moore.

Of course it wouldn't be a fair without some rides, animals and plenty of food. You'll also be able to play some cool games with the price included in your admission. As the Alameda County Fair will be the only place in Northern California where Nintendo will display its newest and latest games.

Inside a large enclosed tent making it a good place to beat the heat. A much needed place with triple digits in the forecast this weekend.

With that in mind, organizers aren't taking any chances. There are plenty of drink options for adults as well as children. Another option to keep cool: try one of the air conditioned exhibit halls. If that's not for you, there are misting fans inside the fairgrounds. Lastly in case of an emergency, the Alameda County Fire Department has you covered with a medical clinic.

"We have beds inside so we can lay down and rest. We have the capability to give an IV fluid if need be and we have water to drink as well," says Alameda County Fire Division Chief Eric Moore.