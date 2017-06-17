Man fatally shot by Antioch police

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting in Antioch.

The shooting occurred Friday around 11:30 p.m. near the 2300 block of Manzanita Way, when police shot 37-year-old Nathan Banks, from Antioch.

Banks' fiance, Aimee Desrosiers, says he was a good man. She believes this is a case of excessive force and that Banks was shot four times.

The police officer was not injured during the incident. Police are not yet saying what caused police to fire their weapons.

Desrosiers says she and his children will miss him dearly, "I have his heart, smile, wonderful memories".

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting. No other information on the shooting was immediately available.