Rhode Island Teacher of the Year Oval Office photo going viral

- A photo from the Oval Office is going viral.

It shows Nikos Giannopoulos, Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year, with the President and First Lady.

The teacher is posing with a black fan and LGBT rainbow lapel pin on his jacket.

He says it meant a lot to him to express himself and represent his community.

He says the President said he could pose with his fan after an aide asked him to put it away.

Giannapoulos says he dressed for the White House in the same attire he dresses in around his students.

The teacher won the award in part for his help with Beacon Charter High School for the Arts' gay-straight alliance.