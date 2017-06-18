Officer-involved shooting shuts down Bay Bridge eastbound lanes

Posted: Jun 18 2017 06:08AM PDT

Updated: Jun 18 2017 06:36AM PDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - All eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge are shut down Sunday morning after an officer-involved shooting on the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:45 a.m. Highway patrol officers were investigating a crash involving multiple lanes on the bridge when a vehicle drove toward an officer for unknown reasons, according to the CHP.

An officer opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
  
The lanes are closed just east of the Yerba Buena Island tunnel.

