Officer-involved shooting shuts down Bay Bridge eastbound lanes

- All eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge are shut down Sunday morning after an officer-involved shooting on the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:45 a.m. Highway patrol officers were investigating a crash involving multiple lanes on the bridge when a vehicle drove toward an officer for unknown reasons, according to the CHP.

An officer opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.



The lanes are closed just east of the Yerba Buena Island tunnel.

