34 dogs confiscated from 'deplorable' conditions in Santa Cruz County

- Animal Services in Santa Cruz County have confiscated more than 30 dogs from a Scotts Valley home.

Officials say the Boston Terriers and Tibetan Spaniels were living in deplorable conditions without food or water.

Animal Control officers say a concerned resident called them to complain about the situation. He said that he believed the dogs were being bred and that the animals were living in inhuman conditions.

Authorities confiscated 34 dogs. No one has been arrested in the case.

The dogs are being nursed back to health and will then be up for adoption.