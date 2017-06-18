All San Francisco libraries now open seven days

- All libraries in the San Francisco Public Library system will be open seven days a week, city officials said Friday.

To achieve that, nine library branches will add a day of service.

Those branches are Anza, Bernal Heights, Eureka Valley/Harvey Milk Memorial, Golden Gate Valley, North Beach, Ocean View, Parkside and Potrero.

Six library branches will be open more hours each week. Those include Bayview/Linda Brooks-Burton, Glen Park, Ingleside, Mission Bay, Portola and Visitacion Valley

. Library officials said with the added hours all library branches will be open at least 50 hours a week with some open 55 hours a week. The main library is open 60 hours a week.

"Libraries are essential to so many members of our communities, families, seniors, students and children," Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement. "I'm excited that we are expanding the libraries' hours this year, providing more activities and more learning opportunities for all our residents across San Francisco."

The new hours went into effect Saturday.